Mumbai Man Faces Charges for Alleged Triple Talaq

A man from the Govandi area of Mumbai is under investigation after allegedly pronouncing triple talaq on his wife, law enforcement officials reported Wednesday.

The FIR, which includes charges against the woman's in-laws for harassment, has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Named in the FIR are Mohammad Fayyaz Siddiqui, his parents, and his sister.

The report indicates that tensions escalated in September following the birth of a girl, when the wife's in-laws did not visit the hospital. It was during a subsequent argument over family issues that Mohammad allegedly issued the triple talaq.