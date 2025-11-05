Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Overhauls Police Leadership: Key Transfers Announced

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a significant reshuffle within the police department, affecting high-ranking officers across six districts. Key roles have been reassigned, including Additional Director Generals, Deputy and Superintendents of Police. Over 50 additional officers from various ranks have also been transferred to new positions under the new directive.

Shimla | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:12 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a major reshuffle in the police department, issuing transfer orders for numerous officers. The changes encompass a wide range of ranks, from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police, impacting six police districts in total.

Notable changes include Abhishek Trivedi, who continues as ADGP Prisons and Correctional Services, and Gyaneshwar Singh, receiving the additional charge of ADGP Special Task Force. Key positions have been reassigned, creating a ripple effect throughout the department.

Moreover, over 50 officers at different ranks have been transferred, aiming to bolster the department's operations and improve law enforcement efficiency across the state. These moves signify a strategic effort by the government to enhance police capabilities and responsiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

