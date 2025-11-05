Left Menu

Spiritual Scam: IT Professional Duped of Rs 14 Crore by Fake Godwoman

An IT professional in Pune alleges that his family was defrauded of Rs 14 crore by a self-proclaimed godwoman, who claimed she could heal his daughters through spiritual means. The police have received the complaint and referred it to the Economic Offences Wing for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:44 IST
Spiritual Scam: IT Professional Duped of Rs 14 Crore by Fake Godwoman
  • Country:
  • India

An IT professional from Pune has filed a complaint with the local police alleging that he was swindled out of Rs 14 crore by a woman pretending to be a godwoman. She promised to cure his two daughters' health issues with her 'spiritual powers'.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that the complaint has been received and has been forwarded to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further inquiry. The complainant, Dipak Dolas, accused the godwoman of convincing his family to sell their properties, including a house in the UK, to fund these supposed spiritual healings.

Despite making the payments, the daughters' health did not improve, prompting Dolas to seek police intervention for criminal action against the woman. His advocate, Vijay Thombre Patil, indicated that they have formally requested the police commissioner to launch a full investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

 Global
2
Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

 India
3
Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

 Global
4
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025