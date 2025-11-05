Spiritual Scam: IT Professional Duped of Rs 14 Crore by Fake Godwoman

An IT professional from Pune has filed a complaint with the local police alleging that he was swindled out of Rs 14 crore by a woman pretending to be a godwoman. She promised to cure his two daughters' health issues with her 'spiritual powers'.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that the complaint has been received and has been forwarded to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further inquiry. The complainant, Dipak Dolas, accused the godwoman of convincing his family to sell their properties, including a house in the UK, to fund these supposed spiritual healings.

Despite making the payments, the daughters' health did not improve, prompting Dolas to seek police intervention for criminal action against the woman. His advocate, Vijay Thombre Patil, indicated that they have formally requested the police commissioner to launch a full investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)