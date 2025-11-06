Uttarakhand Assembly: Demographics, Capital Status and Migration Debates
The Uttarakhand Assembly's special session focused on permanent capital status, resident domicile, and demographic changes. Lively discussions included the suggestion of Dehradun as the permanent capital and issues regarding native residence status. Aimed at retaining the state's character, leaders debated development needs and migration from the hills.
The Uttarakhand Assembly's recent special session saw intense debates on critical issues such as the permanent capital status, domicile of residents, and demographic shifts. The session marked 25 years since the state's establishment, bringing not just commemoration but also deep discussions on the state's future.
Tilak Raj Behad, a Congress MLA from Kichha, highlighted the lack of development in the hilly regions. He pointed to politicians migrating to cities like Dehradun and Haldwani, arguing that their relocation impedes hill development. Behad advocated for Dehradun to become the permanent capital, leveraging its existing infrastructure.
The session also debated the concept of native residence, with proposed definitions leading to friction among members. The government, while strict on maintaining Uttarakhand's foundational character, also faces challenges in development and migration policies.
