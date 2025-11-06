Left Menu

Uttarakhand Assembly: Demographics, Capital Status and Migration Debates

The Uttarakhand Assembly's special session focused on permanent capital status, resident domicile, and demographic changes. Lively discussions included the suggestion of Dehradun as the permanent capital and issues regarding native residence status. Aimed at retaining the state's character, leaders debated development needs and migration from the hills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:21 IST
Uttarakhand Assembly: Demographics, Capital Status and Migration Debates
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Assembly's recent special session saw intense debates on critical issues such as the permanent capital status, domicile of residents, and demographic shifts. The session marked 25 years since the state's establishment, bringing not just commemoration but also deep discussions on the state's future.

Tilak Raj Behad, a Congress MLA from Kichha, highlighted the lack of development in the hilly regions. He pointed to politicians migrating to cities like Dehradun and Haldwani, arguing that their relocation impedes hill development. Behad advocated for Dehradun to become the permanent capital, leveraging its existing infrastructure.

The session also debated the concept of native residence, with proposed definitions leading to friction among members. The government, while strict on maintaining Uttarakhand's foundational character, also faces challenges in development and migration policies.

TRENDING

1
Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

 India
2
Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

 Global
3
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025