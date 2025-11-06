Controversial Case: Indictment of Former FBI Director James Comey

A federal judge mandated prosecutors in the case against ex-FBI Director James Comey to furnish investigation materials to defense lawyers, spotlighting concerns of premature indictment by the Justice Department.

The ruling by Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick requires prosecutors to provide grand jury materials and other evidence by Thursday. The instruction follows the defense's argument that they lacked access to key investigation documents. Comey's attorneys contend the prosecution is a vindictive move by former President Donald Trump, citing procedural irregularities.

Judge Fitzpatrick acknowledged the unusual nature of the case, ordering the release of materials seized from Columbia professor Daniel Richman. Prosecutors allege Comey misled Congress about media leaks, but the defense disputes the claims, pointing to discrepancies in the questioning.

