Novo Nordisk's Bold Move: The Fierce Battle for Metsera Unfolds

The $10 billion bid by Novo Nordisk for obesity drug developer Metsera is under scrutiny for possibly breaching U.S. antitrust regulations. The Federal Trade Commission cautioned that executing the deal without a prior review could violate the law, complicating Novo's ambitions in the competitive obesity drug market.

This acquisition bid has intensified into a fierce legal contest between Novo and Pfizer, each upping their offers. Analysts anticipate the obesity drug market will reach $150 billion by the early next decade. Novo claims compliance with antitrust laws, while Pfizer received early FTC clearance but argues Novo's proposal has regulatory risks.

As Pfizer litigates to stop Metsera from accepting Novo's offer, the FTC highlights the merger's potential to hamper Metsera's product development. The legal saga underscores the battling pharma giants' strategic maneuvers to dominate the promising but contentious sector.