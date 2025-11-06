Left Menu

Supreme Court's Skepticism Puts Trump's Tariff Powers to the Test

The Supreme Court is scrutinizing President Trump's broad use of emergency powers to impose tariffs, with skepticism from both conservative and liberal justices. The case challenges the extent of executive authority, potentially impacting the economy if Trump's tariff impositions are deemed illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 02:57 IST
  • United States

In a critical legal examination, the Supreme Court is deeply probing the extent of President Donald Trump's executive power in imposing tariffs without Congressional approval. During oral arguments, a majority of justices expressed doubts about the legality of Trump's actions, potentially threatening a pivotal element of his economic policy.

The focus of the case is on whether the emergency powers law, invoked by Trump, grants the president authority to levy tariffs—a power traditionally held by Congress. With the American economy at stake, the case has drawn divided views, even among the court's conservative members, two of whom could limit Trump's reach.

At the heart of the debate is the major questions doctrine and the nondelegation principle, both questioning the transfer of legislative powers to the executive branch. The outcome could redefine the balance of power between branches of government and determine the future of Trump's ambitious tariff strategy.

