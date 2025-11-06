Left Menu

Trump Urges Xi for Media Mogul's Release Amidst Key Diplomatic Talks

During a meeting in South Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to release jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The discussion highlighted concerns over Lai's health amid charges tied to pro-democracy activities, reflecting ongoing tensions in U.S.-China relations.

Updated: 06-11-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 03:53 IST
During recent high-level diplomatic talks in South Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the release of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The request underscores the strained relations between the two global powers over Lek's detention under China's national security law.

Lai, a prominent pro-democracy figure and founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, is facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. His case has become emblematic of the broader crackdown on rights and freedoms within the Asian financial hub.

As Lai awaits a verdict, Trump's intervention highlights broader geopolitical tensions. While Trump praised the talks as successful, particularly on trade issues, the situation surrounding Lai remains a contentious point, further complicating U.S.-China diplomatic relations.

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

