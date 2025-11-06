Left Menu

Temple of Justice: CJI Gavai Advocates Simplicity in New Bombay High Court Complex

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai emphasized the new Bombay High Court complex should reflect democratic values, not extravagance, and serve citizens. The complex will be a prominent icon on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. The project aims to honor the judiciary's constitutional role, maintaining its historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 08:11 IST
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai has underscored the necessity for the new Bombay High Court complex to focus on democratic values, shunning any extravagant architectural designs. Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai, he stated the complex should be a 'temple of justice,' emphasizing its role in serving the common citizen.

The Chief Justice, nearing his retirement, expressed his satisfaction with the progress of judicial infrastructure in Maharashtra. Highlighting the necessity to maintain a balance, he noted that while planning court structures, the focus must remain on the needs of the litigants, not just the judges. This new complex is positioned to become a pivotal symbol of justice along Mumbai's Western Express Highway.

Maharashtra's chief ministers also praised this development, with assurances of AI-enabled facilities and timely completion. The new complex, spread across 50 lakh square feet and costing over Rs 4,000 crore, aims to complement the historic structure of the existing high court, promising to uphold its legacy of significant judicial milestones.

