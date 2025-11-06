Extended National Guard Presence in Washington Sparks Debate

Washington D.C. will see the continued deployment of the National Guard until the end of February, as per new orders reviewed by The Associated Press. Initially issued by President Trump in August, the federal mandate aims to protect federal property and support law enforcement amidst an ongoing emergency.

Since August, approximately 2,000 National Guard troops from Washington D.C. and eight other states have maintained a presence in the capital, with the D.C. National Guard constituting the largest force. Meanwhile, troops have undertaken community beautification projects, enhancing public spaces by clearing trash, pruning trees, and painting fences.

A pending legal challenge, initiated by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, questions the legality of the deployment in the Democratic stronghold. With divided state support and a complex legal landscape, the future of the National Guard's presence in Washington remains uncertain.

