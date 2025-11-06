Left Menu

Extended National Guard Presence in Washington Sparks Debate

The National Guard will remain deployed in Washington D.C. through February, following an extension of an order initially issued by President Trump. Amidst mixed state responses, a lawsuit challenges the federal deployment, while troops engage in beautification efforts across the city. Legal outcomes remain pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:28 IST
Washington D.C. will see the continued deployment of the National Guard until the end of February, as per new orders reviewed by The Associated Press. Initially issued by President Trump in August, the federal mandate aims to protect federal property and support law enforcement amidst an ongoing emergency.

Since August, approximately 2,000 National Guard troops from Washington D.C. and eight other states have maintained a presence in the capital, with the D.C. National Guard constituting the largest force. Meanwhile, troops have undertaken community beautification projects, enhancing public spaces by clearing trash, pruning trees, and painting fences.

A pending legal challenge, initiated by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, questions the legality of the deployment in the Democratic stronghold. With divided state support and a complex legal landscape, the future of the National Guard's presence in Washington remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

