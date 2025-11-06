China's Strategic Wheat Purchase from the U.S.

In a move highlighting the evolving trade dynamics, China has secured two shipments of U.S. wheat, amounting to an estimated 120,000 tons, scheduled for delivery in December, according to traders.

This acquisition comprises one shipment of U.S. soft white wheat and another of spring wheat, underscoring China's strategic approach to bolstering its agricultural reserves.

The purchase comes on the heels of last week's high-level discussions between Chinese and U.S. leaders, suggesting a possible warming of trade ties between the economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)