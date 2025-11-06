Left Menu

China's Strategic Wheat Purchase from the U.S.

China has acquired approximately 120,000 tons of U.S. wheat for December delivery, consisting of soft white wheat and spring wheat. This transaction follows a recent meeting between Chinese and American leaders, signaling a potential thaw in trade relations between the two countries.

Updated: 06-11-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:58 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a move highlighting the evolving trade dynamics, China has secured two shipments of U.S. wheat, amounting to an estimated 120,000 tons, scheduled for delivery in December, according to traders.

This acquisition comprises one shipment of U.S. soft white wheat and another of spring wheat, underscoring China's strategic approach to bolstering its agricultural reserves.

The purchase comes on the heels of last week's high-level discussions between Chinese and U.S. leaders, suggesting a possible warming of trade ties between the economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

