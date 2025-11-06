UN Urges Serbia to Ensure Justice and Restore Trust After Novi Sad Tragedy

One year after the deadly collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad, Serbia, that killed 16 people, the United Nations is calling on Serbian authorities to take decisive action to uphold justice, restore public confidence, and protect civil liberties. The tragedy, and the subsequent response by the government, has ignited a powerful wave of student-led protests and raised serious concerns about accountability, human rights violations, and democratic backsliding.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk issued a powerful statement this week urging Serbian authorities to pursue transparent and effective investigations into both the collapse and the country’s broader handling of peaceful dissent.

“There has been no meaningful process to uncover the truth and seek justice for the tragedy… This, despite the ongoing demands from tens of thousands of individuals who have taken to the streets, calling for justice,” said Türk.

A Year of Public Outcry, Met with Silence

On the anniversary of the Novi Sad railway station collapse, Serbians continue to flood the streets in protest. What began as grief for 16 lives lost has evolved into a nationwide demand for justice and democratic reform. The movement is largely driven by youth, civil society organizations, and journalists, many of whom accuse the government of stonewalling investigations, arresting peaceful demonstrators, and silencing independent voices.

Despite calls for accountability, the government has made little progress. Legal proceedings have stalled, and no officials have been held responsible for the engineering or safety failures that led to the canopy collapse. Türk noted with concern that not only has the truth not emerged, but the state’s heavy-handed response to civil protest is ongoing and worsening.

“Many allegations of violent attacks and arbitrary arrests of peaceful protesters and journalists during demonstrations have not been investigated and remain unpunished. On the contrary, such incidents continue to recur,” said Türk.

Suppression of Civil Liberties and Political Accusations

Instead of engaging with public demands for transparency, the Serbian authorities have resorted to deflective tactics, accusing protest leaders of inciting unrest and alleging “foreign interference” in domestic affairs. These accusations have only fueled tensions in a country that remains deeply polarized, with increasing public mistrust in the judiciary and government institutions.

In response, the UN has reiterated that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are protected rights under international law—rights that must be defended, especially in politically sensitive climates.

“The full enjoyment of rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental to a well-functioning, democratic society,” Türk emphasized. “And they become especially vital in a deeply polarized environment.”

International Calls for Accountability

The High Commissioner’s remarks reflect growing international concern over democratic backsliding in Serbia, a country with ongoing aspirations for deeper integration with the European Union. The unresolved canopy collapse has become a symbol of broader systemic issues, from infrastructure negligence and corruption to the erosion of judicial independence.

Türk emphasized that any investigation must be prompt, impartial, and independent, calling on Serbia to take immediate steps to:

Complete the legal proceedings against those responsible for the canopy collapse

Investigate all instances of arbitrary arrest and the use of excessive force by police

Restore faith in the judicial system by ensuring it operates free from political interference

“Judicial independence, free from political pressure—and seen to be so by the wider population—is the only way to maintain people’s trust in the rule of law,” he said.

Looking Ahead

With no clear timeline for justice and growing dissatisfaction among citizens, Serbia stands at a crossroads. The path forward, as urged by the UN, must include genuine engagement with the public, full transparency in legal processes, and a commitment to protecting democratic rights.

As the country marks one year since the tragedy at Novi Sad, many Serbians are no longer just mourning the past—they are fighting for the future of democracy in their country.