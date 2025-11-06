Supreme Court Urges SFIO Response on Vijayraj Surana's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday requested a response from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) concerning a bail condition relaxation plea by Vijayraj Surana, the Managing Director of Surana Group. Surana is implicated in a financial fraud case involving over Rs 10,000 crore.

In May, the Supreme Court granted bail to Surana, who is facing charges under the Companies Act and IPC. The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, noted that extended detention without trial commencement could be akin to punishment without conviction.

The SFIO, opposing the plea, argued against relaxing conditions, stating they first seek bail and then changes. The court has issued a notice returnable in four weeks, with a caution against any delays in the trial proceedings.

