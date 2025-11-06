Left Menu

Diplomatic Tune: Fiji-Taiwan Relations Spark Tensions with China

Taiwan recently welcomed a senior Fijian diplomat, Filipo Tarakinikini, sparking controversy due to Fiji's formal relations with Beijing. The visit included meetings with Taiwanese leaders, prompting strong objections from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory. The Pacific Islands' geopolitical significance heightens tensions between the US and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:07 IST
diplomat

Taiwan extended a diplomatic welcome to senior Fijian diplomat Filipo Tarakinikini this week, igniting tensions with Beijing due to Fiji's official ties with China. This unusual visit involved high-profile meetings with Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung.

China's government has expressed strong dissatisfaction, citing Fiji's breach of the 'one China' policy. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning condemned the move as a serious transgression, further escalating regional diplomatic tensions.

This sensitive interaction points to the broader geopolitical rivalry in the Pacific Islands, a region where both the US and China seek strategic influence. Despite the controversy, Taiwan continues to emphasize its right to engage diplomatically with other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

