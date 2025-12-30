Beijing Displays Power: Largest War Games Encircle Taiwan

China launched its most extensive war games around Taiwan on Monday, showcasing its military prowess and hinting at its ability to isolate the island during a potential conflict. The maneuvers, labeled 'Justice Mission 2025' by the Eastern Theatre Command, involved deploying troops, warships, fighter jets, and artillery to blockade Taiwan's main ports and execute mock strikes on land and sea targets.

The war games, which continued into Tuesday, have resulted in widespread flight cancellations, affecting over 100,000 international passengers and canceling around 80 domestic flights. The drills mark China's sixth significant military exercise series since 2022 following former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, stirring heightened rhetoric linked to China's territorial claims.

Taiwan maintains its rejection of China's sovereignty claims, emphasizing the island's autonomy in deciding its future. As China's military presence intensifies near Taiwan, Taiwan remains on high alert, ensuring rapid-response capability. Meanwhile, Taiwanese officials are coordinating efforts with their coast guard to manage the military exercises' impact on maritime activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)