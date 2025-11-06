Left Menu

Trump's Plea for Media Tycoon Sparks Tension in U.S.-China Relations

President Donald Trump directly appealed to China’s Xi Jinping to release jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai during a recent meeting in South Korea. The case has sparked U.S.-China tensions, symbolizing China's crackdown on freedoms under its national security law imposed after 2019 protests.

Updated: 06-11-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:27 IST
In a recent pivotal meeting in South Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump made a direct appeal to China's Xi Jinping, urging for the release of jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai. Sources revealed that Trump emphasized concerns about Lai's health and the broader implications of the tycoon's imprisonment on U.S.-China relations.

Lai, the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily, has been entangled in legal battles under China's national security law. His case is seen as a symbol of China's tightening grip on democratic rights in Hong Kong, leading to heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing. Notably, Trump's intervention comes just as Lai awaits a verdict from his lengthy trial.

Despite calls for Lai's release, Chinese officials maintain that judicial processes must run their course. Meanwhile, President Trump lauded progress in U.S.-China trade talks, notwithstanding their friction over Lai's case. As Lai remains in detention, his son expressed gratitude for Trump's efforts, hoping for a favorable outcome.

