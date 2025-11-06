Left Menu

Denmark Takes on Deepfakes: A New Era in Online Protection

In response to the rise of deepfakes, Denmark is proposing a law to give citizens copyright over their likeness. This initiative aims to combat misinformation and protect personal identity from unauthorized use, joining efforts by other countries like the US and South Korea against malicious digital manipulation.

In 2021, a disconcerting incident involving Danish video game live-streamer Marie Watson brought the alarming abilities of deepfakes into focus. Marie discovered a digitally altered, nude image of herself online, a troubling reality facilitated by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence.

Denmark is now taking significant legislative steps to combat the unauthorized use of deepfakes by proposing new copyright laws aiming to secure citizens' personal characteristics. This initiative comes amid global concern, as countries like the US and South Korea implement similar measures to curtail the misuse of AI technology.

The proposed Danish law, which is gaining traction among lawmakers, would forbid the sharing of deepfakes without consent, reflecting a proactive approach to safeguard public identity and maintain democratic integrity in a digital age increasingly marred by misinformation.

