Legal Battle over Furlough: Vikas Yadav's Plea in High Court

The Delhi High Court has requested the Delhi government's response regarding Vikas Yadav's furlough plea. Serving a 25-year term for Nitish Katara's 2002 murder, Yadav seeks temporary release. Despite fulfilling furlough criteria, prison authorities rejected his application due to his unsatisfactory behavior and the severity of his crime.

Yadav, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, argued that his furlough denial lacked thoughtful consideration. The court is set to examine the status reports from the government, prison authorities, and Katara's family by November 27. Yadav claims the furlough is necessary to maintain social ties following his recent marriage.

The authorities cited concerns about law and order and potential absconsion as reasons to dismiss the furlough application. The case continues as the court examines the matter further, emphasizing the temporary nature of furlough and its role in preserving inmate social ties.

