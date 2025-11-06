Pirate Assault Alarms Ships Off Somali Coast

A group of armed attackers boarded a ship off Somalia's coast on Thursday, wielding machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, British officials have reported.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre has issued an alert regarding the attack, advising caution to vessels navigating the area.

According to the private security firm Ambrey, the assault targeted a Malta-flagged tanker and is believed to be the action of Somali pirates, active in the region in recent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)