Parliament Bill Passed Unanimously, Marking Major Constitutional Milestone

The unanimous passing of the Parliament Bill represents a significant moment in New Zealand’s constitutional development, according to Leader of the House Chris Bishop, who hailed the legislation as a long-overdue modernisation of how Parliament operates.

“Parliament occupies a central place in our constitution, but the legislation governing its operations has been scattered and, in some cases, outdated,” Bishop said. “This Bill consolidates and modernises core statutes to better reflect how our Parliament functions today.”

A Major Step in Parliamentary Reform

The Parliament Bill, passed with cross-party support, consolidates four key pieces of legislation into one comprehensive legal framework. The statutes brought together under this Bill include:

Clerk of the House of Representatives Act 1988

Parliamentary Service Act 2000

Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Services) Act 2013

Parliamentary Privilege Act 2014

The consolidation provides a more coherent and accessible legal structure for the management and operation of Parliament.

Key Reforms Introduced in the Bill

The Bill introduces a number of important changes to support transparency, accountability, and institutional independence within the parliamentary system. Among its most notable provisions are:

New Funding Model: A revised funding mechanism for the Office of the Clerk and the Parliamentary Service, ensuring that their budgets are recommended by Parliament itself, rather than being determined by the executive. This change is intended to enhance institutional independence. Security Powers for Parliamentary Officers: Parliamentary Security Officers are now granted statutory powers similar to court security officers, enabling them to better protect Parliament, MPs, and visitors. Referendum Process Update: The responsibility for verifying the number of signatures on a Citizens’ Initiated Referendum (CIR) petition will now be transferred from the Clerk of the House to the Electoral Commission, aligning it with its core electoral functions. Clarified Roles for Speaker and Deputy Speaker: The Bill updates and clarifies the responsibilities and transitional powers between the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, ensuring procedural clarity. Modernising the Role of the Clerk: The statutory functions of the Clerk of the House have been updated to reflect the evolving nature of the role, including support for modern parliamentary procedures and communications.

A Collaborative Legislative Effort

Chris Bishop acknowledged the Bill’s long journey, which began in 2015 under a previous government. He praised the bipartisan approach that led to its successful passage.

“The development and passage of this Bill has seen Parliament at its best,” Bishop noted. “I have been proud to carry this work forward in the current Parliament.”

The Bill was reviewed by a special select committee chaired by Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe, a former Speaker of the House widely respected for his leadership and parliamentary knowledge. Bishop extended his thanks to Rurawhe and the committee for their careful, non-partisan consideration of the legislation.

A Tribute to Parliamentary Service

As the legislative year nears its end, Bishop took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the hundreds of people who serve New Zealand’s Parliament, including staff, officers, and administrators.

“New Zealand’s democracy is very well served by the people who support the day-to-day operations of Parliament. New Zealanders should be proud of the strength and transparency of our democratic institutions.”

The Parliament Bill is more than an administrative update—it is a foundational reform that strengthens the integrity, functionality, and independence of New Zealand’s parliamentary democracy. With its unanimous passage, the Bill reflects a rare moment of unity across political lines, reinforcing a shared commitment to the rule of law and democratic governance.