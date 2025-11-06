Resurgence of Somali Pirate Attacks Sows Fear on High Seas

A ship journeying from India to South Africa came under attack by gun-wielding pirates off the Somali coast, igniting concerns over the resurgence of piracy in the area, officials disclosed Thursday.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center raised an alert regarding the incident, advising vessels in the vicinity to exercise caution.

A Malta-flagged tanker was identified as a target by private security firm Ambrey. The pirates, reportedly Somali, are believed to have deployed an Iranian fishing boat as their operational hub, though Iran has yet to confirm the craft's seizure. Global piracy off Somalia peaked in 2011, significantly affecting economic activities with billions lost, necessitating renewed efforts to mitigate the revitalized threat.

