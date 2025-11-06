Illegal Construction Woes for Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav

A notice has been issued to Bhojpuri celebrity Khesari Lal Yadav by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, citing illegal structural changes at his Mira Road residence. The actor, currently contesting assembly polls in Bihar, faces action for unauthorized iron and tin installations.

The notice demands immediate removal of the additions, warning that failure to comply will lead to enforced demolition by the municipality at the owner's expense. This move highlights municipal crackdown on unauthorized constructions.

Residents report the house has been vacant for weeks, adding that Yadav's family has possibly relocated to Bihar to support his election campaign in the Chapra assembly constituency where he challenges BJP's incumbent, CN Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)