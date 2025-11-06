Purushottam's Return: A Tale of Mistaken Identity and Emotional Reunion

In an extraordinary twist of fate, 25-year-old Purushottam from Chhattisgarh became the center of an emotional rollercoaster in his village. Initially mourned as dead, his family buried a body mistakenly identified as his. Later, they were informed he was alive and had been seen in another district.

The drama began when police recovered a body from a well in Surajpur district on November 1. Purushottam's family, believing it was their missing son, conducted his last rites. However, relatives later spotted him alive in Ambikapur, around 45 kilometers away, sparking a search and eventual reunion.

Authorities are still investigating the identity of the deceased, with DNA and other evidence collected for further analysis. Meanwhile, Purushottam's mother, filled with relief and happiness, expressed her joy at having her son back. The mystery of the unidentified body remains unsolved.

