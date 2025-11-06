Dutch Court Rules Against Halting Arms Exports to Israel
A Dutch appeals court confirmed a decision dismissing a case by pro-Palestinian groups seeking to stop the Netherlands from exporting weapons to Israel. The court ruled that it's the state's responsibility to assess potential human rights violations and judge arms exports, stressing the Netherlands' obligations under the Genocide Convention.
A Dutch appeals court has reaffirmed its stance, rejecting a bid by pro-Palestinian groups to prevent the Netherlands from selling arms to Israel and engaging with Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories.
The court's decision asserts that government, not judiciary, sets policy on arms exports, citing inadequate proof from groups claiming Dutch exports violate rights.
The ruling follows arguments that associate Israeli actions in Gaza with genocide risks, a claim Israel denies, pointing out the Dutch government's constraints on specific defense exports.
