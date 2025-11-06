European Airports on High Alert Over Phantom Drone Sightings

Norwegian authorities have concluded the investigation into alleged drone sightings that led to the shutdown of Oslo's airport in September, citing a lack of evidence to confirm the presence of drones. The incident, which also impacted Copenhagen's airport, highlights growing concerns about drone activity over European airspace.

Recent events have seen drones create significant disruption at various European airports, with some officials attributing these occurrences to strategic 'hybrid warfare' tactics, possibly linked to Russia—a claim Moscow has denied. Despite extensive investigation involving interviews and surveillance footage, Oslo police found no concrete evidence of drones on September 22-23.

Following the Oslo and Copenhagen cases, which resulted in temporary airport closures, Denmark has reported unidentified drones near military sites, prompting ongoing investigation. The developments underscore the challenges faced by European nations in securing their airspace amid increasing drone-related activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)