Election Oversight: Ensuring Integrity in West Bengal's Voter Rolls

In a bid to ensure the integrity of voter rolls, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal have embarked on a crucial review mission. The officials evaluated the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process during meetings in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

Arriving in Alipurduar on Wednesday, Bharti leads the Election Commission team through discussions aimed at identifying and resolving issues with SIR. The team interacted with Booth Level Officers and voters, signaling a hands-on approach in overseeing the electoral roll revision.

Following field visits in Alipurduar, the team proceeded to Cooch Behar for further evaluations with district-level officials. Their agenda includes more insights on SIR-related challenges during planned visits to Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling.

(With inputs from agencies.)