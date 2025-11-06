Left Menu

Election Oversight: Ensuring Integrity in West Bengal's Voter Rolls

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal conducted meetings in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar to review the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The team aims to address SIR-related issues through consultations with local officials and interactions with voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:24 IST
Election Oversight: Ensuring Integrity in West Bengal's Voter Rolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure the integrity of voter rolls, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal have embarked on a crucial review mission. The officials evaluated the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process during meetings in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

Arriving in Alipurduar on Wednesday, Bharti leads the Election Commission team through discussions aimed at identifying and resolving issues with SIR. The team interacted with Booth Level Officers and voters, signaling a hands-on approach in overseeing the electoral roll revision.

Following field visits in Alipurduar, the team proceeded to Cooch Behar for further evaluations with district-level officials. Their agenda includes more insights on SIR-related challenges during planned visits to Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricketing Icons Entangled: ED Targets Illegal Betting Links

Cricketing Icons Entangled: ED Targets Illegal Betting Links

 India
2
Tragic Tale of Myrmecophobia: Fear of Ants Leads to Suicide

Tragic Tale of Myrmecophobia: Fear of Ants Leads to Suicide

 India
3
Aviation's Green Turn: Challenges and Prospects for Sustainable Fuel Blending

Aviation's Green Turn: Challenges and Prospects for Sustainable Fuel Blendin...

 India
4
Complex Negotiations Amid Gaza Truce: Rafah's Impasse

Complex Negotiations Amid Gaza Truce: Rafah's Impasse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025