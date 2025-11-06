Left Menu

Navigating Electoral Questions: BLOs Face Challenges as Voter Verification Begins

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal face numerous questions as they verify voter credentials during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Challenges include accommodating voters living abroad and addressing concerns about children born after 2002. Voters rely on BLOs for guidance in navigating the electoral process.

Navigating Electoral Questions: BLOs Face Challenges as Voter Verification Begins
As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins in West Bengal, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) find themselves inundated with queries from voters during their visits. Concerns range from overseas enumeration to the status of post-2002 births.

The Election Commission has tasked BLOs to verify voter data based on the 2002 rolls. In Kolkata's Naktala-Baishnabghata belt under the Tollygunge assembly seat, a BLO is fielding calls from anxious voters daily. "I can visit your residence in a week and a half," the BLO remarks to concerned residents seeking information.

Voters like Prabir Sen, with family members abroad, and Balaram Paul, whose children were born post-2002, seek assurance about their electoral status. BLOs are also addressing issues like incomplete 2002 electoral lists. At local camps, TMC activists provide further assistance as the CEO's office reports 1.1 crore forms distributed by November 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

