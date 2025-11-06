High Court Slams Collector for Erroneous NSA Order

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has imposed a Rs 2 lakh fine on Shahdol Collector, Kedar Singh, due to improper invocation of the National Security Act (NSA). Singh is required to pay the penalty personally following his wrongful actions pertaining to NSA deployment.

Justice Vivek Agrawal and Justice AK Singh delivered the order during a petition hearing filed by farmer Hiramani Vaishya, contesting the unauthorized NSA action against his son, Sushant Vaishya. Originally, NSA was intended for Neeraj Kant Dwivedi. Due process violations became evident as the HC observed procedural lapses in the collector's approach and a misdirected affidavit led to proceedings against Singh.

The court has instructed both the state chief secretary and the additional chief secretary to assess further actions against the collector, emphasizing the seriousness of NSA misuse and demanding the state government document files for NSA approvals. Further contempt proceedings are anticipated for the incorrect affidavit submission by Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)