AKA and Tibz Murder Accused to Be Extradited from Eswatini to SA on 11 Nov 2025

In a major development in the high-profile murder case of South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his close friend and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, the two men accused of orchestrating the killings are set to be extradited to South Africa from the Kingdom of Eswatini on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

This comes after Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, officially received the extradition order from the Eswatini government, authorising the return of the double-murder accused brothers Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande.

The accused had been detained in Mbabane, Eswatini, since their arrest in early 2024, following an intensive joint operation between South African authorities and Interpol. They had initially lodged an appeal against their extradition but have since abandoned the legal challenge, paving the way for their return.

Extradition Confirmed by Eswatini Authorities

The Department of Justice confirmed the development in a statement, noting that Eswatini’s Acting Prime Minister granted the extradition after due legal processes.

“The Department has received confirmation that the pair will be brought back to South Africa on 11 November 2025 to stand trial on charges that include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” read the official statement.

The extradition is being facilitated through Interpol South Africa and Interpol Eswatini, with final arrangements coordinated by the South African Police Service (SAPS). The logistical handover will be executed via established diplomatic and law enforcement channels, ensuring strict compliance with international extradition protocols.

SAPS Welcomes Breakthrough, Praises Eswatini Cooperation

SAPS National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, confirmed the department's readiness to receive the suspects and praised Eswatini authorities for their cooperation.

“The SAPS is finalising logistical arrangements to execute the surrender order. We commend the Kingdom of Eswatini for their cooperation in ensuring these suspects are returned to face justice,” said Masemola.

SAPS further revealed that the Ndimande brothers face 24 charges across three separate cases, including:

Murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Attempted murder

Unlawful possession of automatic firearms and ammunition

Masemola stated that the police remain confident in the strength of their case, describing the evidence gathered over the past year as “water-tight.”

Background: The Brazen Durban Attack That Shocked a Nation

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his longtime friend and former manager, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were gunned down on 10 February 2023, outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. The brazen attack, which occurred in full public view and was captured on CCTV, sent shockwaves across South Africa and the global music community.

Initial investigations led to the arrest of five suspects within South Africa, with the Ndimande brothers allegedly identified as key conspirators who had fled to Eswatini following the murders. Their arrest came after months of meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance operations, jointly undertaken by SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and Interpol.

Public and Industry Reaction

The announcement of the impending extradition has reignited public interest in the case, with many calling for swift and fair justice. Fans, family members, and industry peers of the slain rapper and his friend have continued to call for accountability since the attack, regularly voicing support for the ongoing investigation and judicial process.

What’s Next?

With the extradition now imminent, attention turns to the South African courts where the suspects will formally be charged and tried. The NPA is expected to move quickly in coordinating court proceedings following the suspects’ arrival in the country. Legal experts anticipate that the trial may begin in early 2026, subject to the readiness of the courts and defence teams.

The SAPS has stated that more information will be made available upon the suspects' return and after the initial court appearance.