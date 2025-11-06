Congress Leader Hits Out Over Pune Land Deal Controversy

Maharashtra Congress president, Harshwardhan Sapkal, has made a statement clarifying that the suspended Pune district tehsildar, Suryakant Yewale, has no connection with a contentious land deal related to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth.

Yewale faced suspension allegedly for illegitimately transferring government-owned land in Bopodi, originally designated for agricultural use, to a private entity. Sapkal highlighted that misinformation is being circulated to link Yewale's suspension with Amadea Enterprises, a company associated with Parth Pawar embroiled in a Rs 300 crore government land dispute in Pune's Mundhwa area.

Sapkal urged that criminal charges be levelled against both the seller, Sheetal Tejwani, accused of preparing forged documents, and Amadea Enterprises, for allegedly cheating the state. Despite the tehsildar's suspension in another case, he is under investigation for purportedly facilitating the land's unlawful transfer.

