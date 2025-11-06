Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets in Jammu and Kashmir

In a determined effort to combat narcotics trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir have attached assets worth Rs 53 lakh from a drug peddler's property in Samba district, officials revealed on Thursday.

The operation, targeting Mohammad Baru's illegally acquired property, includes a single-storey house and a cattle shed. The property, located in Bari Brahmana, was confiscated under the NDPS Act, associated with cases filed at the Bari Brahmana police station.

Authorities uncovered that these assets, along with Rs 16,58,660 in cash, were obtained through illicit drug trafficking activities. Baru is a repeat offender, currently entangled in 12 criminal cases, including three related to narcotics. This action underscores the police's increased commitment to eradicating the drug menace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)