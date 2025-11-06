Crisis in Sudan: The Struggle for a Humanitarian Truce

Tension in Sudan continues as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group engaged in an intense conflict with the Sudanese military, agreed to a humanitarian truce suggested by a US-led mediator group known as the Quad. The truce aims to address the humanitarian crisis as thousands are displaced and without food.

The RSF's control over el-Fasher, seized after months of siege, marks a critical point in the struggle impacting Sudan's western Darfur region. This development has exacerbated displacement issues, overwhelming local camps and aid organizations struggling to meet humanitarian needs. Concerns over community resource shortages and increasing food insecurity remain high.

A Sudanese military official expressed reservations about agreeing to a truce, demanding RSF withdrawal from civilian areas and compliance with prior peace proposals. The situation remains strained as international efforts led by the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE seek to halt the fighting and initiate a lengthy political process towards peace.

