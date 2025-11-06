Dr Jitendra Singh Opens Asian Geography Meet, Stresses Climate and Urban Action

Delivering the inaugural address at the Asian Conference on Geography (ACG) 2025 held at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Union Minister of Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh urged nations and academic communities across Asia to come together in addressing the three most critical challenges of our time: climate change, urbanization, and sustainable resource management.

Calling the event "timely and essential," Dr. Singh emphasized that these interconnected issues define the sustainability of our shared future and must be tackled through science, policy, innovation, and above all, public participation.

India’s Vision: Economic Growth Aligned with Environmental Sustainability

Dr. Singh highlighted India's leadership in linking economic progress with ecological responsibility, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set ambitious targets including net-zero emissions by 2070. He also emphasized the role of the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) movement, a global initiative encouraging responsible consumption and sustainable living.

“India today is not just a participant but a torchbearer in global climate action,” Dr. Singh noted, referencing green hydrogen, circular economy models, digital innovation, and urban sustainability programs.

Asia: At the Center of Global Transformation and Risk

Dr. Singh underlined that Asia is undergoing massive industrial and economic changes, but also contributes to over 50% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Referring to the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, he warned of the continent’s growing climate vulnerability, including threats such as:

Heatwaves and rising temperatures

Himalayan glacier melt

Sea-level rise and coastal flooding

Urban heat islands

With over 750 million people in South Asia alone exposed to severe climate risks, Dr. Singh identified megacities like Delhi, Dhaka, Bangkok, and Manila as particularly vulnerable to extreme weather events by 2050.

Urbanization: Progress with Pitfalls

While urbanization has brought economic and social transformation, Dr. Singh highlighted the challenges it presents, particularly in developing countries:

Unplanned urban sprawl

Encroachment on floodplains

Groundwater depletion

Waste and pollution overload

He cited the 2014 Srinagar floods as a case of how poor urban planning can exacerbate natural disasters. He shared alarming statistics:

80% of wastewater in developing Asian nations is discharged untreated

India generates over 55 million tonnes of solid waste annually, increasing by 5% each year

Sustainable Solutions: Waste-to-Wealth and Circular Economy

To address these issues, Dr. Singh promoted waste-to-wealth innovations and the circular economy, where waste becomes a resource. He shared examples from Dehradun, where used cooking oil is recycled, turning a pollutant into a profit stream and community resource.

He asserted that no policy or law can succeed without community engagement, crediting the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission to a mass behavioral shift and urging similar public momentum for environmental sustainability.

India’s Framework for Climate and Urban Resilience

Dr. Singh reiterated India’s commitment through key policies and programs, including:

National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC)

State Action Plans

Smart Cities Mission

AMRUT (Urban Transformation)

Swachh Bharat Mission

National Geospatial Policy (2022)

SVAMITVA scheme with drone-based land mapping

These initiatives aim to build resilience in urban systems, infrastructure, and disaster preparedness, enabled by science and data-driven governance.

Role of Science, Technology, and Education

Dr. Singh emphasized the pivotal role of scientific research, technology, and geospatial tools in tackling environmental challenges. He mentioned:

ISRO’s Earth Observation satellites for climate and resource monitoring

Survey of India’s digital mapping for planning and disaster mitigation

Digital India initiatives for data-based decision-making

He also stressed the need to equip the next generation with the tools and mindset for climate action.

Youth at the Forefront of Sustainability

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Dr. Singh noted that students are being encouraged to pursue interdisciplinary learning, with subjects like geography and environmental studies gaining new relevance.

With over 70% of India’s population under 40, he called for messaging that speaks to the youth in their language—through short digital videos, social media campaigns, and creative storytelling. “Even small actions, like collecting and recycling used cooking oil, can create national impact when scaled,” he said.

Regional and Global Cooperation: India’s Leading Role

Dr. Singh concluded his address by highlighting India’s contributions to global sustainability partnerships, such as:

International Solar Alliance (ISA)

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)

Mission LiFE

He called on Asian nations to build stronger regional networks, recognizing the shared ecological destiny of the region and the opportunity to emerge as a model for climate resilience, equity, and low-carbon development.

Closing Reflections

Thanking Jamia Millia Islamia and its Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Ali for organizing the conference, Dr. Singh praised the gathering as a platform that connects research, policy, and people. He ended with a powerful reminder: