Dr Jitendra Singh Opens Asian Geography Meet, Stresses Climate and Urban Action
“India today is not just a participant but a torchbearer in global climate action,” Dr. Singh noted, referencing green hydrogen, circular economy models, digital innovation, and urban sustainability programs.
Delivering the inaugural address at the Asian Conference on Geography (ACG) 2025 held at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Union Minister of Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh urged nations and academic communities across Asia to come together in addressing the three most critical challenges of our time: climate change, urbanization, and sustainable resource management.
Calling the event "timely and essential," Dr. Singh emphasized that these interconnected issues define the sustainability of our shared future and must be tackled through science, policy, innovation, and above all, public participation.
India’s Vision: Economic Growth Aligned with Environmental Sustainability
Dr. Singh highlighted India's leadership in linking economic progress with ecological responsibility, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set ambitious targets including net-zero emissions by 2070. He also emphasized the role of the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) movement, a global initiative encouraging responsible consumption and sustainable living.
Asia: At the Center of Global Transformation and Risk
Dr. Singh underlined that Asia is undergoing massive industrial and economic changes, but also contributes to over 50% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Referring to the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, he warned of the continent’s growing climate vulnerability, including threats such as:
Heatwaves and rising temperatures
Himalayan glacier melt
Sea-level rise and coastal flooding
Urban heat islands
With over 750 million people in South Asia alone exposed to severe climate risks, Dr. Singh identified megacities like Delhi, Dhaka, Bangkok, and Manila as particularly vulnerable to extreme weather events by 2050.
Urbanization: Progress with Pitfalls
While urbanization has brought economic and social transformation, Dr. Singh highlighted the challenges it presents, particularly in developing countries:
Unplanned urban sprawl
Encroachment on floodplains
Groundwater depletion
Waste and pollution overload
He cited the 2014 Srinagar floods as a case of how poor urban planning can exacerbate natural disasters. He shared alarming statistics:
80% of wastewater in developing Asian nations is discharged untreated
India generates over 55 million tonnes of solid waste annually, increasing by 5% each year
Sustainable Solutions: Waste-to-Wealth and Circular Economy
To address these issues, Dr. Singh promoted waste-to-wealth innovations and the circular economy, where waste becomes a resource. He shared examples from Dehradun, where used cooking oil is recycled, turning a pollutant into a profit stream and community resource.
He asserted that no policy or law can succeed without community engagement, crediting the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission to a mass behavioral shift and urging similar public momentum for environmental sustainability.
India’s Framework for Climate and Urban Resilience
Dr. Singh reiterated India’s commitment through key policies and programs, including:
National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC)
State Action Plans
Smart Cities Mission
AMRUT (Urban Transformation)
Swachh Bharat Mission
National Geospatial Policy (2022)
SVAMITVA scheme with drone-based land mapping
These initiatives aim to build resilience in urban systems, infrastructure, and disaster preparedness, enabled by science and data-driven governance.
Role of Science, Technology, and Education
Dr. Singh emphasized the pivotal role of scientific research, technology, and geospatial tools in tackling environmental challenges. He mentioned:
ISRO’s Earth Observation satellites for climate and resource monitoring
Survey of India’s digital mapping for planning and disaster mitigation
Digital India initiatives for data-based decision-making
He also stressed the need to equip the next generation with the tools and mindset for climate action.
Youth at the Forefront of Sustainability
Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Dr. Singh noted that students are being encouraged to pursue interdisciplinary learning, with subjects like geography and environmental studies gaining new relevance.
With over 70% of India’s population under 40, he called for messaging that speaks to the youth in their language—through short digital videos, social media campaigns, and creative storytelling. “Even small actions, like collecting and recycling used cooking oil, can create national impact when scaled,” he said.
Regional and Global Cooperation: India’s Leading Role
Dr. Singh concluded his address by highlighting India’s contributions to global sustainability partnerships, such as:
International Solar Alliance (ISA)
Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)
Mission LiFE
He called on Asian nations to build stronger regional networks, recognizing the shared ecological destiny of the region and the opportunity to emerge as a model for climate resilience, equity, and low-carbon development.
Closing Reflections
Thanking Jamia Millia Islamia and its Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Ali for organizing the conference, Dr. Singh praised the gathering as a platform that connects research, policy, and people. He ended with a powerful reminder:
“Climate is not just the concern of policymakers or scientists; it is a personal concern for every citizen—for our own health, our own well-being, and our children’s future.”
