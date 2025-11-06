Manohar Lal Unveils ₹50 Commemorative Coin and Comic to Mark NHPC’s Golden Jubilee

In a landmark celebration marking half a century of sustainable energy leadership, NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company, commemorated its 50th anniversary with the release of a ₹50 commemorative coin and a special comic book titled “Chhota Bheem aur Bada Bandh”. The event was held on 6th November 2025 in New Delhi, a day ahead of NHPC’s official Golden Jubilee on 7th November 2025.

The commemorative event was graced by Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, alongside Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Ministry of Power, Shri Bhupender Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC, and Shri Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC.

Commemorative Coin: Honouring a Legacy of Energy Excellence

The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of a ₹50 Commemorative Coin, issued by the Government of India to acknowledge NHPC’s five decades of remarkable service in the energy sector. The coin not only symbolizes NHPC’s achievements in hydropower development but also reflects India’s journey toward energy independence and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Manohar Lal praised NHPC’s commitment to national development, saying:

“The release of this commemorative coin is a tribute to NHPC’s enduring legacy, technological innovation, and strategic contributions to India’s energy self-reliance. Over 50 years, NHPC has powered progress across the nation.”

Innovative Outreach: Launch of ‘Chhota Bheem aur Bada Bandh’

Adding a creative and educational dimension to the celebration, the minister also launched a special comic book featuring the beloved children’s character Chhota Bheem. Titled “Chhota Bheem aur Bada Bandh”, the publication is designed to introduce children and the general public to the importance of hydropower through an engaging narrative filled with colorful illustrations and relatable characters.

The comic aims to instill environmental consciousness and explain complex concepts like hydroelectric energy generation, dam safety, and sustainability in a simplified, entertaining format. NHPC’s unique outreach initiative reflects its effort to build awareness of clean energy benefits among younger generations.

CMD Bhupender Gupta on NHPC’s Golden Legacy and Green Future

Shri Bhupender Gupta, CMD of NHPC, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Power and the Hon’ble Union Minister for their steadfast guidance and support.

“The commemorative coin is not just a symbol of recognition—it’s a national tribute to NHPC’s journey through the most challenging terrains, toward a greener future,” Gupta said.

He reaffirmed NHPC’s pledge to continue serving the nation by advancing in hydropower, solar, wind, and green hydrogen, reinforcing its identity as a 100% Green Energy Company.

A 50-Year Legacy of Hydropower Leadership

Founded in 1975, NHPC has evolved into one of India’s most vital energy institutions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power. Over the past five decades, NHPC has:

Executed landmark hydropower projects across the Himalayas and other rugged terrains

Expanded its portfolio into solar, wind, and green hydrogen

Contributed significantly to India’s energy security

Championed environmental sustainability through renewable energy

Currently, NHPC boasts an installed capacity of 8,333 MW from 30 operational power stations, with 14 new projects under construction totaling 9,704 MW, showcasing its robust expansion pipeline.

NHPC’s technological expertise, environmentally conscious planning, and commitment to clean power delivery have earned it the prestigious status of a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking.

Strengthening India’s Clean Energy Transition

As India pushes forward with its goals of Net Zero Emissions by 2070 and boosting non-fossil fuel energy capacity, NHPC’s role has become more critical than ever. Its expansion into newer renewable avenues like green hydrogen production places it at the forefront of the country’s energy transition strategy.

The launch of the commemorative coin and comic book also marks NHPC’s growing emphasis on public engagement, awareness building, and youth education in the domain of energy and climate.

A Momentous Milestone, A Sustainable Future

NHPC’s Golden Jubilee celebrations not only honored its illustrious 50-year journey but also laid the foundation for the next phase of growth—characterized by cleaner technologies, broader public outreach, and deeper national impact.

With continued government support and strategic leadership, NHPC is poised to power India’s future with green energy, setting global benchmarks in hydropower and beyond.