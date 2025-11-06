Delhi High Court: Key Actions and Decisions of the Day
Delhi High Court addressed several significant cases today. The court sought the city government's response on Vikas Yadav's furlough plea, ordered police action for former DUSU president's protection, questioned Patanjali's ad claims, commented on student election conduct, and addressed security measures at Ajmer Sharif.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court was active with pivotal decisions regarding ongoing cases. A key focus was the plea from Vikas Yadav, seeking furlough, where the court demanded a response from the city government.
Additional court directives included fast-tracking police protection for ex-DUSU leader Ronak Khatri, who faces life threats.
The court scrutinized Patanjali's advertising practices, criticized student leaders for election misconduct, and discussed security updates at the Ajmer Sharif dargah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement