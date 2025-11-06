Delhi High Court: Key Actions and Decisions of the Day

The Delhi High Court was active with pivotal decisions regarding ongoing cases. A key focus was the plea from Vikas Yadav, seeking furlough, where the court demanded a response from the city government.

Additional court directives included fast-tracking police protection for ex-DUSU leader Ronak Khatri, who faces life threats.

The court scrutinized Patanjali's advertising practices, criticized student leaders for election misconduct, and discussed security updates at the Ajmer Sharif dargah.

(With inputs from agencies.)