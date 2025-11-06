Left Menu

Delhi High Court: Key Actions and Decisions of the Day

Delhi High Court addressed several significant cases today. The court sought the city government's response on Vikas Yadav's furlough plea, ordered police action for former DUSU president's protection, questioned Patanjali's ad claims, commented on student election conduct, and addressed security measures at Ajmer Sharif.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:51 IST
Delhi High Court: Key Actions and Decisions of the Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court was active with pivotal decisions regarding ongoing cases. A key focus was the plea from Vikas Yadav, seeking furlough, where the court demanded a response from the city government.

Additional court directives included fast-tracking police protection for ex-DUSU leader Ronak Khatri, who faces life threats.

The court scrutinized Patanjali's advertising practices, criticized student leaders for election misconduct, and discussed security updates at the Ajmer Sharif dargah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record Voter Turnout in Bihar: A Litmus Test for NDA's Popularity

Record Voter Turnout in Bihar: A Litmus Test for NDA's Popularity

 India
2
Amit Shah Confident of NDA Triumph in Bihar Elections

Amit Shah Confident of NDA Triumph in Bihar Elections

 India
3
Highway to Accountability: Himachal Court's Stern Stand on NHAI Delays

Highway to Accountability: Himachal Court's Stern Stand on NHAI Delays

 India
4
Fire Eruption Sparks Panic in Barwani District Hospital

Fire Eruption Sparks Panic in Barwani District Hospital

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025