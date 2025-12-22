Left Menu

Government's Emissary Brings Peace Offering to Ajmer Sharif

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offered a sacred chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, representing the central government during the Urs celebrations. He prayed for the nation’s peace, prosperity, and development, accompanied by Dargah Committee members and officials, underlining the government's commitment to inclusivity and religious harmony.

  • India

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, made a significant gesture on Monday by offering a chadar at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, symbolizing the central government's homage during the Urs celebrations.

Rijiju, speaking to reporters in Ajmer, emphasized his prayers for the country's peace, prosperity, and overall progress on behalf of the Government of India. The minister highlighted the significance of unity and religious harmony in fostering national development.

The ceremony saw the participation of Dargah Committee representatives, khadims, and government officials, reflecting a shared commitment to cultural inclusivity.

