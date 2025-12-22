Government's Emissary Brings Peace Offering to Ajmer Sharif

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, made a significant gesture on Monday by offering a chadar at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, symbolizing the central government's homage during the Urs celebrations.

Rijiju, speaking to reporters in Ajmer, emphasized his prayers for the country's peace, prosperity, and overall progress on behalf of the Government of India. The minister highlighted the significance of unity and religious harmony in fostering national development.

The ceremony saw the participation of Dargah Committee representatives, khadims, and government officials, reflecting a shared commitment to cultural inclusivity.