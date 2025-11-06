Left Menu

The Battle for Metsera: A High-Stakes Biotech Showdown

A heated bidding war has erupted between Novo Nordisk and Pfizer over U.S. biotech firm Metsera and its obesity drug assets, valued at $10 billion. Novo's higher offer has stirred tensions, with Pfizer racing against time to adjust its bid. Both companies aim to dominate the burgeoning obesity drug market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:59 IST
The Battle for Metsera: A High-Stakes Biotech Showdown

The ongoing bidding war for Metsera's promising obesity drug assets has reached a critical point, as Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and U.S. competitor Pfizer vie for dominance. The stakes, valued at $10 billion, have prompted fierce competition, with sources indicating Pfizer is poised to revise its offer before a midnight deadline, as they attempt to counter Novo's raised bid.

The battle over the biotech firm's next-generation GLP-1 weight-loss treatments reflects the broader race to capitalize on the obesity drug market, projected to reach $150 billion by the next decade. Market shares shifted dramatically after Novo's unexpected bid, a move shaking Pfizer's existing $7.3 billion agreement with Metsera.

With legal tussles and regulatory concerns looming, the biotech sector keenly watches how this pharmaceutical showdown unfolds. Key stakeholders, including significant investors like RA Capital, emphasize the high value of Metsera's assets as both Pfizer and Novo Nordisk maneuver in hopes of securing a leading position in this lucrative field.

TRENDING

1
Record Voter Turnout in Bihar: A Litmus Test for NDA's Popularity

Record Voter Turnout in Bihar: A Litmus Test for NDA's Popularity

 India
2
Amit Shah Confident of NDA Triumph in Bihar Elections

Amit Shah Confident of NDA Triumph in Bihar Elections

 India
3
Highway to Accountability: Himachal Court's Stern Stand on NHAI Delays

Highway to Accountability: Himachal Court's Stern Stand on NHAI Delays

 India
4
Fire Eruption Sparks Panic in Barwani District Hospital

Fire Eruption Sparks Panic in Barwani District Hospital

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025