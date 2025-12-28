Left Menu

IndiGo Faces Challenges Amidst Market Share Dip

In November, IndiGo's market share decreased to 63.6% due to operational disruptions. Meanwhile, Air India Group and SpiceJet saw market share increases. Regulatory measures from DGCA mandated a schedule reduction for IndiGo. Domestic air travel grew annually by 4.26% from January to November 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:26 IST
IndiGo Faces Challenges Amidst Market Share Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, the nation's largest airline, experienced a notable decline in its market share, which dipped to 63.6% in November, as per official reports. This was a consequence of operational disruptions that the carrier faced earlier this month.

The Air India Group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, experienced an increase in market share to 26.7% while SpiceJet saw a rise to 3.7% during the same period.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reports showed airlines faced nearly 1,200 passenger complaints, leading to regulatory measures for IndiGo such as a mandated 10% reduction in its winter schedule.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Rallies BJP in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

Amit Shah Rallies BJP in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

 India
2
Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

 India
3
Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative Scrutiny

Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative S...

 India
4
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025