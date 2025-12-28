IndiGo Faces Challenges Amidst Market Share Dip
In November, IndiGo's market share decreased to 63.6% due to operational disruptions. Meanwhile, Air India Group and SpiceJet saw market share increases. Regulatory measures from DGCA mandated a schedule reduction for IndiGo. Domestic air travel grew annually by 4.26% from January to November 2025.
IndiGo, the nation's largest airline, experienced a notable decline in its market share, which dipped to 63.6% in November, as per official reports. This was a consequence of operational disruptions that the carrier faced earlier this month.
The Air India Group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, experienced an increase in market share to 26.7% while SpiceJet saw a rise to 3.7% during the same period.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reports showed airlines faced nearly 1,200 passenger complaints, leading to regulatory measures for IndiGo such as a mandated 10% reduction in its winter schedule.