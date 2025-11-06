Mumbai Awaits: BMC Lottery to Set Ward Reservations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday revealed plans for a lottery on November 11 to determine ward reservations for the forthcoming civic elections in Mumbai.

Categories for reservation include Scheduled Castes (women), Scheduled Tribes (women), Other Backward Classes (general and women), and women in the general category. All 227 civic wards in Mumbai will be part of this process.

The lottery will take place at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir auditorium in Bandra (West). The draft reservation list will be published on November 14, and public feedback is encouraged until 3 pm on November 20. The final notification will incorporate public input, and further details will be available on the BMC website.

(With inputs from agencies.)