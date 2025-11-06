Piyush Goyal Strengthens India–New Zealand Ties with Key Talks in Rotorua

On the second day of his official visit to New Zealand, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, engaged in a series of high-level diplomatic and business interactions, reinforcing India’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties with the island nation across trade, investment, connectivity, and cultural partnerships.

The visit represents a strategic effort to broaden India’s economic and geopolitical outreach in the Indo-Pacific region, leveraging the complementary strengths of both countries.

Aviation Cooperation: Enabling Connectivity Between the Indo-Pacific Partners

Kicking off his engagements, Shri Goyal met with Mr. Nikhil Ravishankar, CEO of Air New Zealand, during his journey to Rotorua. The discussions focused on leveraging India’s booming aviation sector to improve regional and global connectivity, particularly in light of the growing movement of tourists, professionals, and students between the two countries.

Shri Goyal emphasized India’s rising global stature as a key aviation hub, with expanding infrastructure and an increasing number of international routes, making it an ideal partner for air service collaborations and tourism promotion.

Warm Reception in Rotorua: Culture Meets Diplomacy

Upon arrival in Rotorua, a city famed for its geothermal wonders and Māori heritage, Shri Goyal was welcomed by Ms. Tania Tapsell, Mayor of Rotorua. The Minister expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and admiration for the city’s natural beauty and cultural richness, which he said offer great potential for tourism exchange and cultural diplomacy between India and New Zealand.

The Minister’s presence in Rotorua highlighted India’s intent to deepen engagement not just at the national level, but also through local government partnerships, which are increasingly becoming central to fostering people-to-people ties.

Traditional Māori Welcome at Te Puia: Bridging Cultures

In a moment of powerful symbolism, Shri Goyal participated in a traditional Māori welcome ceremony (Pōwhiri) at Te Puia – the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, in the presence of Mr. Todd McClay, Minister for Trade of New Zealand.

The ceremony included haka chants, karanga (calls of welcome), and the hongi, a symbolic gesture of respect and unity, where participants press their noses together.

Shri Goyal noted the spiritual and cultural synergy between Māori values and Indian traditions, particularly their reverence for nature, community, and ancestral knowledge. He praised the Māori community’s efforts to preserve and share their heritage with the world.

India–New Zealand CEOs Roundtable: Unlocking Trade Potential

A major highlight of the day was the India–New Zealand CEOs Roundtable, co-chaired by Shri Goyal and Minister Todd McClay. The roundtable served as a platform for high-level dialogue between business leaders from both nations and explored concrete avenues for expanding economic partnerships.

In his address, Shri Goyal showcased India’s dynamic and rapidly evolving economy, fueled by reforms, digital innovation, and expanding global partnerships. He outlined key sectors where India and New Zealand could cooperate:

Technology and Innovation

Agriculture and Agri-Tech

Clean and Renewable Energy

Education and Student Mobility

Tourism and Hospitality

Sustainability and Green Economy

Shri Goyal invited New Zealand businesses to participate in India’s growth story, particularly in initiatives like Make in India, Start-Up India, and Digital India, and urged Indian-origin business leaders to act as bridges of trust and opportunity between the two nations.

He underscored India’s commitment to ease of doing business, transparency, and a resilient supply chain ecosystem, making it a top destination for international investment.

A Shared Vision for Partnership and Progress

Concluding his visit to Rotorua, Shri Goyal expressed his gratitude to Minister McClay for the warm welcome in his hometown and reiterated that India and New Zealand are aligned in their vision for inclusive development, sustainable trade, and a rules-based Indo-Pacific order.

“Our growing partnership is built on the foundation of shared democratic values, cultural respect, and mutual economic benefit. We are committed to nurturing this relationship into one of the defining partnerships of the Indo-Pacific,” Shri Goyal stated.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Strategic Convergence

The Minister’s visit comes at a time when both countries are exploring ways to reinvigorate trade talks, enhance market access, and deepen collaboration in areas like climate resilience, digital transformation, and food security.

With growing Indian diaspora influence, increasing people-to-people exchanges, and robust educational ties, the India–New Zealand relationship is entering a new phase of strategic and comprehensive cooperation.

The outcomes of this visit are expected to pave the way for stronger government-to-government and business-to-business partnerships, while also promoting greater cultural and regional engagement.