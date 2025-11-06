Mandaviya Showcases India’s Social Transformation at World Summit in Qatar

In a powerful representation of India’s inclusive development vision and global leadership in social welfare, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, participated in the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, where he outlined India’s transformative journey in poverty alleviation, social protection, employment generation, and digital empowerment.

Dr. Mandaviya delivered key addresses during the High-Level Round Table and Plenary Sessions, positioning India as a global model for scalable and technology-driven social development. He also held multiple bilateral meetings with global leaders, participated in multilateral sessions hosted by the International Labour Organization (ILO), and engaged with the Indian diaspora in Qatar.

India’s Story: Lifting Millions Out of Poverty and Expanding Social Security

At a side event hosted by NITI Aayog on “Pathways Out of Poverty: India’s Experience in Empowering the Last Mile,” Dr. Mandaviya highlighted India’s success in lifting 250 million people out of multidimensional poverty, a remarkable feat enabled by targeted government schemes, digital public infrastructure, and a whole-of-society approach.

He noted that India has expanded social security coverage from 19% in 2015 to over 64% in 2025, benefitting more than 940 million citizens. This includes women, children, workers in the informal sector, and gig economy participants.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that:

Over 118 million schoolchildren benefit from the Mid-Day Meal Scheme

More than 14 million youth have been trained under the Skill India Mission

The newly launched Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is projected to generate 35 million formal jobs

JAM Trinity and Digital Revolution: The Engine Behind Welfare Delivery

Central to this transformation has been India’s JAM Trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile, which has redefined welfare delivery by:

Eliminating leakages through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs)

Ensuring financial inclusion with over 500 million bank accounts

Empowering rural and urban poor with real-time access to benefits

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that India’s digital public infrastructure, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has now expanded globally, including its growing acceptance in Qatar, strengthening financial connectivity with the diaspora and global partners.

Commitment to Social Justice and Global Dialogue

Participating in the Spotlight Session of the Global Coalition for Social Justice, organized by the ILO, Dr. Mandaviya reiterated India’s firm support for social equity, ethical labour practices, and responsible business conduct.

“India is fully aligned with the global vision of inclusive development through responsible business and dignified employment,” he stated.

He noted that between 2017 and 2023, India created over 170 million jobs, reduced unemployment from 6% to 3.2%, and nearly doubled women’s workforce participation. He lauded the ILO’s role in global social protection and noted that India hosted the first Regional Dialogue on Social Justice in February 2025, with 21 Indian institutions pledging support.

Strengthening Global Partnerships: Bilateral and Multilateral Engagements

Dr. Mandaviya engaged in high-level bilateral discussions with several global counterparts to strengthen cooperation in labour mobility, social protection, skill development, and digital governance.

Meeting with Qatar’s Minister of Social Development & Family

With Ms. Buthaina Bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, he discussed:

Expanding social protection collaboration

Joint initiatives on family welfare and women’s empowerment

UPI integration and digital innovation to support diaspora welfare

Engagement with Romanian Minister of Labour

Meeting with Mr. Petre-Florin Manole, both sides explored:

Strengthening the 77-year bilateral relationship

Education-to-Employment (E2E) partnerships

Labour mobility and skill alignment, especially in sectors like healthcare and construction

Discussion with ILO Director-General Mr. Gilbert Houngbo

Dr. Mandaviya reaffirmed India’s long-standing collaboration with the ILO and discussed:

Enhancing social security for gig and platform workers

Implementing the e-Shram database to support 310 million unorganised workers

India’s interest in ILO’s technical engagement during India’s BRICS presidency in 2026

Meeting with Russia’s Labour Minister Mr. Anton Olegovich Kotyakov

He reinforced the Special Strategic Partnership and explored:

Labour cooperation during India’s 2026 BRICS presidency

Engagement in multilateral labour forums, including the UN and G20

Engagement with EU Executive VP for Social Rights & Skills Ms. Roxana Minzatu

Dr. Mandaviya discussed:

India’s expansion of formal employment

Strengthening labour mobility partnerships with the EU

Launching language and soft skills training programs to match European job market needs

India’s Expanding Social Security Ecosystem

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the robust frameworks delivering welfare at scale:

EPFO serving over 78 million members

ESIC offering health cover to 158 million insured persons and dependents

e-Shram platform mapping the unorganised workforce for tailored benefits

Aspirational Districts Programme improving key indicators in 112 underdeveloped districts

Diaspora Outreach: Building Bonds with the Indian Community in Qatar

In his interaction with the Indian diaspora in Qatar, Dr. Mandaviya expressed admiration for the 8 lakh-strong community and its contributions to India’s soft power and bilateral relations. He assured the diaspora of the Indian government’s commitment to their welfare and updated them on:

India’s fast-paced economic growth and global positioning

Flagship initiatives like Digital India, Skill India, and Startup India

Infrastructure projects under Viksit Bharat 2047, the roadmap to a developed India

He urged the diaspora to act as cultural ambassadors, contribute to India’s development journey, and deepen people-to-people ties between India and Qatar.

India's Development Model Inspires Global Cooperation

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya’s multi-pronged engagements in Doha highlighted India’s emergence as a leader in social development, driven by inclusion, technology, and empowerment. By sharing India’s learnings and forging deeper partnerships, India continues to shape the global agenda on social justice, welfare, and sustainable development.

As the world grapples with inequality and digital divides, India’s experience offers a scalable, inclusive, and digitally powered model for building equitable societies.