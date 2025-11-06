Pharma Giants Vie for Control Over Biotech's Obesity Drug Innovations

Pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Pfizer are in a heated clash to secure Metsera's coveted obesity drug assets, valued at $10 billion. The combatants have escalated their offers, with Pfizer poised to amplify its bid after being outmaneuvered by Novo.

This high-stakes standoff marks Pfizer's attempt to upset the industry order dominated by Novo and formidable competitor Eli Lilly. The tug-of-war witnessed a dramatic turn as Novo's unsolicited bid was labeled 'superior' by Metsera, despite an active $7.3 billion sales agreement with Pfizer.

Market analysts project the obesity drug sector could surge to $150 billion soon, making Metsera's assets a highly attractive target. As the battle develops, legal scrutiny and shareholder maneuvers intensify, reflecting broader tensions in the sector.

