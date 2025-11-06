Left Menu

Pharma Giants Vie for Control Over Biotech's Obesity Drug Innovations

Pharmaceutical titans Novo Nordisk and Pfizer are embroiled in a $10 billion contest to acquire Metsera's promising obesity drug assets. Amidst fluctuating bids and legal challenges, analysts predict significant growth in the obesity drug market. The outcome could reshape competitive dynamics in this lucrative industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:11 IST
Pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Pfizer are in a heated clash to secure Metsera's coveted obesity drug assets, valued at $10 billion. The combatants have escalated their offers, with Pfizer poised to amplify its bid after being outmaneuvered by Novo.

This high-stakes standoff marks Pfizer's attempt to upset the industry order dominated by Novo and formidable competitor Eli Lilly. The tug-of-war witnessed a dramatic turn as Novo's unsolicited bid was labeled 'superior' by Metsera, despite an active $7.3 billion sales agreement with Pfizer.

Market analysts project the obesity drug sector could surge to $150 billion soon, making Metsera's assets a highly attractive target. As the battle develops, legal scrutiny and shareholder maneuvers intensify, reflecting broader tensions in the sector.

