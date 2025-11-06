Ceasefire in Jeopardy: Israel's Strikes in Southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon disrupt a year-old ceasefire with Hezbollah. Evacuation orders issued amid escalating tensions threaten the fragile peace. Lebanon's army aims to rid the south of unauthorized arms, while concerns grow over potential further conflict in the region.
Heavy Israeli airstrikes rocked southern Lebanon on Thursday, as tensions simmered with Hezbollah despite a year-old ceasefire. The military action, prompted by allegations that Hezbollah was rebuilding its military capabilities, included evacuation orders for several locations.
The strikes, which stirred fears of renewed conflict, followed Lebanese military efforts to clear Hezbollah sites and came as Lebanon's army commander briefed the cabinet on progress in confiscating arms. Amid the chaos, one person was killed and another wounded, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
Despite Israeli assurances to uphold the ceasefire agreement, the situation remains volatile. Hezbollah stated it remains committed to the truce but defended its right to self-defense. With rising tensions and military build-up, the fragile peace in the region remains at risk.
