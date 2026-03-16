Trump's Peace Board Meets Hamas: Ceasefire in Jeopardy
Envoys from President Trump's 'Board of Peace' met with Hamas in Cairo to protect a strained Gaza ceasefire. This initial public meeting follows U.S. and Israel's bombing campaign on Iran. The meeting prompted Israel to announce reopening of the Gaza-Pedestrian crossing with Egypt. Further talks are expected.
In a significant diplomatic development, representatives from U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' engaged in discussions with Hamas leaders in Cairo, aiming to preserve the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. This marks the first publicly acknowledged meeting since the onset of hostilities between the U.S. and Israel against Iran, posing a serious test to the truce.
Following the weekend talks, Israel announced plans to reopen the single pedestrian crossing between Gaza and Egypt, a pivotal move deemed a direct outcome of the Cairo meeting. Crucially, Hamas warned that increased Israeli restrictions could jeopardize earlier ceasefire commitments.
Despite earlier strategic plans for Hamas disarmament, negotiations remain staunchly stalled amid the ongoing regional conflict. With further meetings anticipated this week, Trump's peace initiative faces scrutiny as diplomatic efforts strive to gain traction amid escalating tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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