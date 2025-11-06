Left Menu

Cyber Syndicate Busted: 12 Arrested in Rs 83.97 Crore Fraud

Twelve people were arrested in connection with a cyber fraud syndicate that defrauded Rs 83.97 crore across 393 cases. The investigation began after receiving information about bank accounts linked to an illegal gaming app. Arrests were made following raids, revealing extensive use of bank accounts to funnel illegal funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust of a cyber fraud syndicate, Navi Mumbai police have arrested twelve individuals responsible for swindling Rs 83.97 crore in 393 cases nationwide, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The investigation was launched after receiving a tip-off regarding Imran Usmani Minhaj Sheikh's involvement in supplying bank accounts for an illegal gaming app, according to Central Crime Unit's senior inspector Sunil Shinde.

On October 14, authorities raided Dombivali, arresting five suspects, followed by a sweep in Punawale on October 16 that led to six more arrests. The syndicate was tied to numerous complaints filed countrywide, with seized items, including mobile phones and laptops, totaling Rs 18 lakh in value, Shinde noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

