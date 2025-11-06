Cyber Syndicate Busted: 12 Arrested in Rs 83.97 Crore Fraud

In a significant bust of a cyber fraud syndicate, Navi Mumbai police have arrested twelve individuals responsible for swindling Rs 83.97 crore in 393 cases nationwide, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The investigation was launched after receiving a tip-off regarding Imran Usmani Minhaj Sheikh's involvement in supplying bank accounts for an illegal gaming app, according to Central Crime Unit's senior inspector Sunil Shinde.

On October 14, authorities raided Dombivali, arresting five suspects, followed by a sweep in Punawale on October 16 that led to six more arrests. The syndicate was tied to numerous complaints filed countrywide, with seized items, including mobile phones and laptops, totaling Rs 18 lakh in value, Shinde noted.

