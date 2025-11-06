Left Menu

Voter List Anxiety: Tragic Impact of SIR Process in West Bengal

A 52-year-old man in West Bengal was found dead by suicide, reportedly due to stress from the fear of being excluded from the voter list amidst an ongoing Special Intensive Revision. The revision, a state-wide electoral update occurring after 23 years, has alarmed many residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:36 IST
In West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the body of 52-year-old Tarak Saha was discovered hanging from a tree, sparking concern over the state's voter list revision. Family members allege that Saha was under significant stress due to the potential exclusion from the voters' list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

According to police, Saha had learned that his name was missing from the 2002 voter roll, leaving him anxious over his inability to produce documentation proving his voter eligibility. This situation emerged as West Bengal undergoes its first SIR in 23 years, aiming to update electoral rolls across the state.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities note a troubling trend, as several others have reportedly taken similar drastic steps fearing exclusion from the voter list during the current revision period.

