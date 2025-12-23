Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences for Murshidabad Lynching

A court in Murshidabad, West Bengal sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment for lynching a father and son during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in April. The fast-track court also awarded a Rs 15 lakh compensation to the victims' family. Violent protests occurred in the district post-legislation.

A court in West Bengal's Murshidabad district has sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment for the brutal lynching of a man and his son during April's protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The decision, handed down by a fast-track court in Jangipur, also mandates that the state provide Rs 15 lakh in compensation to the victims' family. The violent incident occurred on April 12 in Jafrabad, under Samserganj police jurisdiction.

The protests erupted from April 8 to 12 after the Waqf (Amendment) Act's passage in Parliament, culminating in the tragic deaths of Haragobinda Das, 72, and his son Chandan Das, 42. The 13 accused were convicted on Monday.

