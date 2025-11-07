Left Menu

Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

The Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group engaged in conflict with the Sudanese military, agreed to a truce proposal mediated by a US-led group. The truce aims to address Sudan's humanitarian crisis caused by ongoing warfare, leading to massive displacement and food insecurity affecting millions.

A paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, which has been engaged in a prolonged conflict with Sudan's military, announced its agreement to a US-mediated humanitarian truce. This development follows heightened tensions marked by the RSF's recent takeover of el-Fasher city, a strategic area held by the military for 18 months.

Suffering among civilians has reached alarming levels, with millions facing both displacement and food shortages. The fighting, beginning in 2023, has taken a severe toll, with aid groups highlighting a potential underreporting of fatalities and widespread hunger exacerbated by the conflict, making immediate humanitarian intervention crucial.

The US, collaborating with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, is spearheading efforts to establish a three-month humanitarian ceasefire followed by a political process. Amid hopes for a resolution, aid organizations warn of the dire humanitarian situation and emphasize the urgent need for safe corridors to deliver assistance.

