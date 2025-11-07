Left Menu

Supreme Court Sides with Trump's Restrictive Passport Policy

The Supreme Court supports Donald Trump's administration to restrict U.S. passports to reflect sex assigned at birth, despite challenges arguing this policy discriminates against transgender individuals. The controversial decision dismisses previous inclusive practices, signaling a wider attack on transgender rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 01:59 IST
Supreme Court Sides with Trump's Restrictive Passport Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to enforce a contentious passport policy restricting applicants from indicating gender identity on U.S. passports. This follows a continued effort by Trump's government to reverse policies that previously supported transgender rights.

The decision overturns a lower court's order that blocked the policy, supporting Trump's broader conservative agenda aimed at redefining gender recognition as binary. The implementation of this rule marks a shift from longstanding State Department practices, with increasing opposition from those arguing for gender inclusivity.

The move has sparked widespread reaction from LGBTQ+ advocates who contend that such policies expose transgender individuals to discrimination and harassment. As legal battles continue, the administration, backed by a conservative-majority Supreme Court, advances its objective to restrict transgender and nonbinary recognitions in government protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Disruptions Bring Brussels Airport to Standstill

Drone Disruptions Bring Brussels Airport to Standstill

 Global
2
Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor Involved

Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor ...

 Global
3
Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

 Global
4
Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025