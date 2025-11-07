Supreme Court Sides with Trump's Restrictive Passport Policy
The Supreme Court supports Donald Trump's administration to restrict U.S. passports to reflect sex assigned at birth, despite challenges arguing this policy discriminates against transgender individuals. The controversial decision dismisses previous inclusive practices, signaling a wider attack on transgender rights.
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to enforce a contentious passport policy restricting applicants from indicating gender identity on U.S. passports. This follows a continued effort by Trump's government to reverse policies that previously supported transgender rights.
The decision overturns a lower court's order that blocked the policy, supporting Trump's broader conservative agenda aimed at redefining gender recognition as binary. The implementation of this rule marks a shift from longstanding State Department practices, with increasing opposition from those arguing for gender inclusivity.
The move has sparked widespread reaction from LGBTQ+ advocates who contend that such policies expose transgender individuals to discrimination and harassment. As legal battles continue, the administration, backed by a conservative-majority Supreme Court, advances its objective to restrict transgender and nonbinary recognitions in government protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)