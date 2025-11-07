Supreme Court Sides with Trump's Restrictive Passport Policy

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to enforce a contentious passport policy restricting applicants from indicating gender identity on U.S. passports. This follows a continued effort by Trump's government to reverse policies that previously supported transgender rights.

The decision overturns a lower court's order that blocked the policy, supporting Trump's broader conservative agenda aimed at redefining gender recognition as binary. The implementation of this rule marks a shift from longstanding State Department practices, with increasing opposition from those arguing for gender inclusivity.

The move has sparked widespread reaction from LGBTQ+ advocates who contend that such policies expose transgender individuals to discrimination and harassment. As legal battles continue, the administration, backed by a conservative-majority Supreme Court, advances its objective to restrict transgender and nonbinary recognitions in government protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)