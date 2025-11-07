Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Passport Policy for Gender Identification

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to enforce a policy preventing transgender and nonbinary people from choosing passport sex markers aligning with their gender identity. This decision halts a lower court order requiring gender identity-consistent passports, sparking concerns over increased harassment risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:03 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the green light to enforce a contentious policy blocking transgender and nonbinary individuals from selecting sex markers on passports that reflect their gender identity. This ruling from the court's conservative majority represents another victory for President Trump's policies.

The decision suspends a lower court order that required the government to permit gender identity-consistent selections on new or renewed passports. The policy emerged from a Trump executive order recognizing only 'male and female' genders based on birth certificates and 'biological classification.'

Critics argue this policy could lead to harassment or violence against transgender people, as it deprives them of proper identification. The case is part of a broader legal battle that challenges the administration's stance on gender identity issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

